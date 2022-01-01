Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Oppo Realme C21Y VS Samsung Galaxy A22 Oppo Realme C21Y Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Oppo Realme C21Y, which is powered by Unisoc T610 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (593 against 397 nits)

Supports 15W fast charging

Optical image stabilization

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 193K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C21Y Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 81.6% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 140.9% - PWM 127 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A22 +49% 593 nits Realme C21Y 397 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 200 gramm (7.05 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A22 +3% 84.3% Realme C21Y 81.6%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Oppo Realme C21Y in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Unisoc T610 Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 ARM Mali G52 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 614 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~71.2 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A22 +7% 373 Realme C21Y 349 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A22 +5% 1362 Realme C21Y 1293 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A22 +19% 230137 Realme C21Y 193186 CPU 66889 66485 GPU 52799 32103 Memory 42837 37779 UX 68466 57506 Total score 230137 193186 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A22 683 Realme C21Y n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 683 - PCMark 3.0 score 6750 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 18.1 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.06" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" 1/5" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A22 80.1 dB Realme C21Y n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2021 June 2021 Release date June 2021 July 2021 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.