Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A03 VS Samsung Galaxy A22 Samsung Galaxy A03 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Exynos 7884B and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (602 against 404 nits)

Supports 15W fast charging

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 179K)

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 The phone is 6-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 81.8% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 140.9% - PWM 127 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A22 +49% 602 nits Galaxy A03 404 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 196 gramm (6.91 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A22 +3% 84.3% Galaxy A03 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Samsung Galaxy A03 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7884B Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2 GPU clock 1000 MHz 770 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A22 +57% 377 Galaxy A03 240 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A22 +52% 1377 Galaxy A03 907 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A22 +28% 230474 Galaxy A03 179604 CPU 66952 59385 GPU 52483 26274 Memory 43515 34858 UX 66169 59038 Total score 230474 179604 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A22 683 Galaxy A03 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 683 - PCMark 3.0 score 6751 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI Core 3.1 OS size 18.1 GB 13.5 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A22 80.1 dB Galaxy A03 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2021 November 2021 Release date June 2021 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.