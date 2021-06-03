Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A03 Core – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs A03 Core

Самсунг Галакси А22
VS
Самсунг Галакси А03 Core
Samsung Galaxy A22
Samsung Galaxy A03 Core

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 115K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (602 against 453 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
  • The phone is 6-months newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Galaxy A03 Core

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 274 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 81.8%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% -
PWM 127 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 +33%
602 nits
Galaxy A03 Core
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 +3%
84.3%
Galaxy A03 Core
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 +155%
377
Galaxy A03 Core
148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 +80%
1377
Galaxy A03 Core
764
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 +99%
230474
Galaxy A03 Core
115803
CPU 66952 -
GPU 52483 -
Memory 43515 -
UX 66169 -
Total score 230474 115803
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 683 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6751 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 3.0
OS size 18.1 GB 8.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No Yes
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 November 2021
Release date June 2021 December 2021
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.24 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

