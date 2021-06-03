Samsung Galaxy A22 vs A03 Core VS Samsung Galaxy A22 Samsung Galaxy A03 Core Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 115K)

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Newer Bluetooth version (v5)

Supports 15W fast charging

Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (602 against 453 nits)

Optical image stabilization

Fingerprint scanner

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core The phone is 6-months newer

Value for money

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 81.8% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 140.9% - PWM 127 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy A22 +33% 602 nits Galaxy A03 Core 453 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 211 gramm (7.44 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A22 +3% 84.3% Galaxy A03 Core 81.8%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Samsung Galaxy A03 Core in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8322 GPU clock 1000 MHz - FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3 Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 1 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A22 +155% 377 Galaxy A03 Core 148 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A22 +80% 1377 Galaxy A03 Core 764 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A22 +99% 230474 Galaxy A03 Core 115803 CPU 66952 - GPU 52483 - Memory 43515 - UX 66169 - Total score 230474 115803 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A22 683 Galaxy A03 Core n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 4 FPS - Graphics score 683 - PCMark 3.0 score 6751 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM One UI Core 3.1 One UI 3.0 OS size 18.1 GB 8.8 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 3264 x 2448 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode - Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1920 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 4.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C Micro USB USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A22 80.1 dB Galaxy A03 Core n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2021 November 2021 Release date June 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.24 W/kg SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.