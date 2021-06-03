Samsung Galaxy A22 vs A03 Core
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 115K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 15W fast charging
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (602 against 453 nits)
- Optical image stabilization
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G80
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A03 Core
- The phone is 6-months newer
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
72
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
63
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.4 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|274 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.3%
|81.8%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|140.9%
|-
|PWM
|127 Hz
|-
|Response time
|6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
|Width
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|211 gramm (7.44 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Unisoc SC9863A
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|PowerVR GE8322
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 +155%
377
148
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 +80%
1377
764
|CPU
|66952
|-
|GPU
|52483
|-
|Memory
|43515
|-
|UX
|66169
|-
|Total score
|230474
|115803
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|4 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|683
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6751
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|18.1 GB
|8.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|Yes
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:20 hr
|2:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
18:15 hr
Talk (3G)
31:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.1"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|June 2021
|November 2021
|Release date
|June 2021
|December 2021
|SAR (head)
|0.52 W/kg
|0.24 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.59 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.
