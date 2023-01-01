Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A04 VS Samsung Galaxy A22 Samsung Galaxy A04 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 91% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (222K versus 116K)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) 2.8x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 376 and 134 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04 The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.4 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 274 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 390 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 81.3% Display features - Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 140.9% - PWM 127 Hz - Response time 6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A22 594 nits Galaxy A04 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 186 g (6.56 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A22 +4% 84.3% Galaxy A04 81.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:20 hr 2:14 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:47 hr - Watching video 15:49 hr - Gaming 05:52 hr - Standby 130 hr - General battery life Galaxy A22 39:25 hr Galaxy A04 n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.1" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A22 80.1 dB Galaxy A04 n/a

Other Category Budget Budget Announced June 2021 August 2022 Release date June 2021 October 2022 SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.