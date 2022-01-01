Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A10e – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A22 vs Galaxy A10e

Самсунг Галакси А22
VS
Самсунг Галакси А10е
Samsung Galaxy A22
Samsung Galaxy A10e

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A22 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on June 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 7884 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (230K versus 108K)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Supports 15W fast charging
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (595 against 449 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A10e
  • Weighs 45 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A22
vs
Galaxy A10e

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.4 inches 5.83 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 274 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 81.4%
Display features - Always-On Display -
Display tests
RGB color space 140.9% -
PWM 127 Hz -
Response time 6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A22 +33%
595 nits
Galaxy A10e
449 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) 69.6 mm (2.74 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 186 gramm (6.56 oz) 141 gramm (4.97 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A22 +4%
84.3%
Galaxy A10e
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A22 and Samsung Galaxy A10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7884
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.35 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G71 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 770 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~64 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22 +63%
376
Galaxy A10e
231
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22 +63%
1364
Galaxy A10e
838
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A22 +112%
230127
Galaxy A10e
108333
CPU 66889 -
GPU 52799 -
Memory 42837 -
UX 68466 -
Total score 230127 108333
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 683 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6750 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI 1.0
OS size 18.1 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (23% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:20 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:56 hr -
Watching video 15:49 hr -
Gaming 06:03 hr -
Standby 130 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A22
39:38 hr
Galaxy A10e
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.1" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB
Galaxy A10e
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced June 2021 July 2019
Release date June 2021 August 2019
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg 0.14 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.59 W/kg 0.77 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22 is definitely a better buy.

