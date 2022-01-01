Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on November 3, 2021, against the Google Pixel 5a 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.