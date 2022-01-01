Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on November 3, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.