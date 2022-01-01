Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power (2021)
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on November 3, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G Power (2021), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- 50% higher pixel density (399 vs 266 PPI)
- 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (279K versus 207K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- The phone is 10-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- 73% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 550 and 318 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|266 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.3%
|83.8%
Design and build
|Height
|167.2 mm (6.58 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.5 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|206.5 gramm (7.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Green
|Silver, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A22s 5G +73%
550
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A22s 5G +25%
1715
1368
|CPU
|94240
|-
|GPU
|58151
|-
|Memory
|51954
|-
|UX
|76504
|-
|Total score
|279866
|207951
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|373
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6221
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|One UI Core 3.1
|-
|OS size
|18 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (23% in 30 min)
|Yes, TurboPower
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|115°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|13
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|November 2021
|January 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G is definitely a better buy.
