Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A22s 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on November 3, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.