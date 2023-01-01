Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 5G vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Apple iPhone 11

62 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
VS
64 out of 100
Apple iPhone 11
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 9% longer battery life (38:04 vs 34:47 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 76% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 356K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (668 against 503 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23 5G
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 22 ms 24.8 ms
Contrast 1442:1 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 5G
503 nits
iPhone 11 +33%
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 5G +4%
82.5%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
673
iPhone 11 +98%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
1936
iPhone 11 +79%
3474
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 5G
356078
iPhone 11 +76%
625529
CPU 119509 166661
GPU 82149 256531
Memory 57231 91027
UX 96771 115651
Total score 356078 625529
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23 5G
1197
iPhone 11 +529%
7535
Max surface temperature 43.9 °C 43.6 °C
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 7 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1197 7535
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9079 -
Video editing 4803 -
Photo editing 20711 -
Data manipulation 8495 -
Writing score 13333 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI 5.0 -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:53 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 14:37 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 134 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 5G +9%
38:04 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (51st and 133rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A23 5G +3%
85.9 dB
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2019
Release date September 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
