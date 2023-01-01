Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 5G vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Apple iPhone XR

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Apple iPhone XR
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (38:04 vs 33:01 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 403K)
  • Handles Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (635 against 505 nits)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1165 and 858 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Apple iPhone XR crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23 5G
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 100%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 22 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1442:1 1920:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 5G
505 nits
iPhone XR +26%
635 nits
Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 5G +4%
82.5%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A12 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A12 GPU
GPU shading units 256 256
GPU clock 950 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS ~576 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
858
iPhone XR +36%
1165
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
2082
iPhone XR +45%
3018
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A23 5G
403066
iPhone XR +57%
633774
CPU 143456 180501
GPU 82937 203202
Memory 82102 123963
UX 95088 132209
Total score 403066 633774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23 5G
1197
iPhone XR +335%
5207
Max surface temperature 43.9 °C 42.6 °C
Stability 99% 69%
Graphics test 7 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 1197 5207
PCMark 3.0
Web score 9116 -
Video editing 4805 -
Photo editing 20729 -
Data manipulation 8517 -
Writing score 13323 -
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 2942 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:53 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 14:37 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 05:39 hr 05:07 hr
Standby 134 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 5G +15%
38:04 hr
iPhone XR
33:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A23 5G
85.9 dB
iPhone XR +2%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 September 2018
Release date September 2022 October 2018
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

