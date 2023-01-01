Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 47 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 2058 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2942 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 15% longer battery life (38:04 vs 33:01 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
- Fingerprint scanner
- The phone is 3-years and 11-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 23% higher pixel density (400 vs 326 PPI)
- Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- 57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (633K versus 403K)
- Handles Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Delivers 26% higher peak brightness (635 against 505 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 36% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1165 and 858 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
56
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
57
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|79%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|-
|RGB color space
|99.9%
|100%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|22 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|1442:1
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP67
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Apple A12 GPU
|GPU shading units
|256
|256
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486.4 GFLOPS
|~576 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
858
iPhone XR +36%
1165
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2082
iPhone XR +45%
3018
|CPU
|143456
|180501
|GPU
|82937
|203202
|Memory
|82102
|123963
|UX
|95088
|132209
|Total score
|403066
|633774
|Max surface temperature
|43.9 °C
|42.6 °C
|Stability
|99%
|69%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|31 FPS
|Graphics score
|1197
|5207
|Web score
|9116
|-
|Video editing
|4805
|-
|Photo editing
|20729
|-
|Data manipulation
|8517
|-
|Writing score
|13323
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 17)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|-
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (58% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:08 hr
|1:43 hr
|Web browsing
|13:53 hr
|11:16 hr
|Watching video
|14:37 hr
|12:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:39 hr
|05:07 hr
|Standby
|134 hr
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|September 2018
|Release date
|September 2022
|October 2018
|SAR (head)
|1.49 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.25 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.
