Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 304K)
  • Delivers 97% higher peak brightness (851 against 432 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23 5G
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 83.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time 22 ms 5 ms
Contrast 1442:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 5G
432 nits
Pixel 6 +97%
851 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 207 gramm (7.3 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%
Pixel 6 +1%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 840 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
679
Pixel 6 +53%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
2030
Pixel 6 +43%
2907
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 5G
304839
Pixel 6 +140%
730240
CPU 93053 187698
GPU 70312 298218
Memory 54302 100887
UX 95521 137683
Total score 304839 730240
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23 5G
1203
Pixel 6 +430%
6370
Stability - 55%
Graphics test 7 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 1203 6370
PCMark 3.0 score 10157 10558
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 4.1 Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Charge power 25 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:58 hr
Watching video - 16:38 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 5G
n/a
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A23 5G
85.9 dB
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2021
Release date September 2022 October 2021
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

