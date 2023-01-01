Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 5G vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (38:04 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (750K versus 362K)
  • Delivers 92% higher peak brightness (978 against 510 nits)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 20W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Google Pixel 7 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23 5G
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time 22 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1442:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 5G
510 nits
Pixel 7 +92%
978 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%
Pixel 7 +3%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
676
Pixel 7 +57%
1058
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
1951
Pixel 7 +70%
3313
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 5G
362185
Pixel 7 +107%
750383
CPU 119509 203616
GPU 82149 295372
Memory 57231 108654
UX 96771 142235
Total score 362185 750383
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23 5G
1197
Pixel 7 +445%
6524
Max surface temperature 43.9 °C 45.8 °C
Stability 99% 71%
Graphics test 7 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 1197 6524
Web score 8993 7551
Video editing 4801 6208
Photo editing 20700 18087
Data manipulation 8477 10178
Writing score 13343 15644
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size - 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:53 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 14:37 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 134 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 5G +31%
38:04 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A23 5G
85.9 dB
Pixel 7 +3%
88.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2022
Release date September 2022 October 2022
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

