Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 5G vs Nova Y70 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Huawei Nova Y70

Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
VS
Хуавей Нова Y70
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Huawei Nova Y70

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y70, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 54% higher pixel density (400 vs 260 PPI)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (305K versus 203K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 2.3x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 679 and 297 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23 5G
vs
Nova Y70

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.75 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 1442:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 5G
431 nits
Nova Y70
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 168.3 mm (6.63 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 77.7 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.98 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 199 gramm (7.02 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%
Nova Y70 +2%
84.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Huawei Nova Y70 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 840 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G +129%
679
Nova Y70
297
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G +44%
2022
Nova Y70
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 5G +50%
305009
Nova Y70
203323
CPU 93053 62828
GPU 70312 32042
Memory 54302 55674
UX 95521 52410
Total score 305009 203323
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 10157 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 5.0 EMUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A23 5G
85.9 dB
Nova Y70
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 April 2022
Release date September 2022 May 2022
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
5. OnePlus Nord N300 vs Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Huawei Nova Y70
7. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Huawei Nova Y70
8. Xiaomi Redmi 10 2022 vs Huawei Nova Y70
9. Huawei Honor X7 vs Huawei Nova Y70

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish