Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Motorola Moto G53 VS Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Motorola Moto G53 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)

49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 555 points Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53 Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (594 against 507 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (594 against 507 nits) Reverse charging feature

Reverse charging feature Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 90.1% PWM - Not detected Response time 22 ms 41 ms Contrast 1442:1 1468:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Moto G53 +17% 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 5G 82.5% Moto G53 +2% 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 My UX OS size - 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 10 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:08 hr 2:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:53 hr 13:23 hr Watching video 14:37 hr 14:34 hr Gaming 05:40 hr 05:32 hr Standby 134 hr 130 hr General battery life Galaxy A23 5G +2% 38:04 hr Moto G53 37:09 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (46th and 62nd place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A23 5G +4% 85.9 dB Moto G53 82.7 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2022 December 2022 Release date September 2022 December 2022 SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G53.