Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Motorola Moto G73 VS Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Motorola Moto G73 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G73, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 930 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G73 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 303K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (409K versus 303K) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers The phone is 6-months newer

The phone is 6-months newer Weighs 16 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 85.6% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - Response time 22 ms - Contrast 1442:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Moto G73 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 181 g (6.38 oz) Waterproof No Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 5G 82.5% Moto G73 +4% 85.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 My UX

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:08 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:53 hr - Watching video 14:37 hr - Gaming 05:40 hr - Standby 134 hr - General battery life Galaxy A23 5G 38:04 hr Moto G73 n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8160 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 123° 118° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 - 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A23 5G 85.9 dB Moto G73 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2022 January 2023 Release date September 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G73. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G.