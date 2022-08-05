Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 5G vs Nord 2T – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs OnePlus Nord 2T

Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд 2Т
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
OnePlus Nord 2T

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 2T
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (663K versus 300K)
  • Delivers 48% higher peak brightness (630 against 425 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23 5G
vs
Nord 2T

Display

Type PLS TFT AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 410 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 85.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 98.3%
PWM - 193 Hz
Response time 22 ms 15 ms
Contrast 1442:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 5G
425 nits
Nord 2T +48%
630 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.1 mm (6.26 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%
Nord 2T +4%
85.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and OnePlus Nord 2T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 1300
Max. clock 2200 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G77 MC9
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
671
Nord 2T +21%
815
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G
2005
Nord 2T +39%
2782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 5G
300287
Nord 2T +121%
663871
CPU 93053 175579
GPU 70312 245229
Memory 54302 114842
UX 95521 131394
Total score 300287 663871
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23 5G
1205
Nord 2T +282%
4603
Stability - 64%
Graphics test 7 FPS 27 FPS
Graphics score 1205 4603
PCMark 3.0 score 10157 9955
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 12.1
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 80 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:48 hr
Watching video - 14:15 hr
Gaming - 05:15 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 5G
n/a
Nord 2T
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.25
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A23 5G
85.9 dB
Nord 2T +2%
87.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 May 2022
Release date September 2022 May 2022
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 2T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G or A32 5G
2. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G or Galaxy A23
3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G or A52 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G or A22 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G or Galaxy F23
6. OnePlus Nord 2T or Nord 2 5G
7. OnePlus Nord 2T or Google Pixel 6a
8. OnePlus Nord 2T or CE 2 5G
9. OnePlus Nord 2T or Motorola Edge 30

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish