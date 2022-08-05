Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.