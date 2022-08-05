Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 5G vs Nord N300 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs OnePlus Nord N300

Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
VS
Ванплас Норд Т300
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
OnePlus Nord N300

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23 5G
vs
Nord N300

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% -
Response time 22 ms -
Contrast 1442:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 5G
425 nits
Nord N300
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) -
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) -
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) -
Weight 197 gramm (6.95 oz) -
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%
Nord N300 +2%
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and OnePlus Nord N300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 840 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G +6%
671
Nord N300
632
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G +5%
2005
Nord N300
1914
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 93053 -
GPU 70312 -
Memory 54302 -
UX 95521 -
Total score 300287 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 10157 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 13

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:00 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels -
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A23 5G
85.9 dB
Nord N300
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2022 October 2022
Release date September 2022 November 2022
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the OnePlus Nord N300.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
