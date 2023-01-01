Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Galaxy A04 VS Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Samsung Galaxy A04 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 117K)

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 117K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 81.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Display tests RGB color space 99.9% - Response time 22 ms - Contrast 1442:1 - Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 5G 512 nits Galaxy A04 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 5G +1% 82.5% Galaxy A04 81.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 4.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:08 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:53 hr - Watching video 14:37 hr - Gaming 05:40 hr - Standby 134 hr - General battery life Galaxy A23 5G 38:04 hr Galaxy A04 n/a Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 4 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A23 5G 85.9 dB Galaxy A04 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced August 2022 August 2022 Release date September 2022 September 2022 SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.