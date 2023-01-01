Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 5G vs Galaxy A04s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Galaxy A04s

62 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
VS
50 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A04s
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Samsung Galaxy A04s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (361K versus 149K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (38:04 vs 34:44 hours)
  • Delivers 30% higher peak brightness (511 against 392 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Galaxy A04s crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23 5G
vs
Galaxy A04s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 80.7%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 95.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 22 ms 20 ms
Contrast 1442:1 1291:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 5G +30%
511 nits
Galaxy A04s
392 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 5G +2%
82.5%
Galaxy A04s
80.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A04s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Samsung Exynos 850
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP1
GPU clock 950 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~126 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G +266%
678
Galaxy A04s
185
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G +77%
1955
Galaxy A04s
1105
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 5G +142%
361948
Galaxy A04s
149836
CPU 119509 43206
GPU 82149 25138
Memory 57231 38540
UX 96771 42933
Total score 361948 149836
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23 5G +136%
1197
Galaxy A04s
508
Max surface temperature 43.9 °C 41.9 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 1197 508
Web score 9028 5430
Video editing 4802 5850
Photo editing 20705 8345
Data manipulation 8486 4074
Writing score 13338 5644
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.1
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 2:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:53 hr 12:34 hr
Watching video 14:37 hr 13:10 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 06:35 hr
Standby 134 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 5G +10%
38:04 hr
Galaxy A04s
34:44 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (51st and 133rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A23 5G +10%
85.9 dB
Galaxy A04s
78.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2022 August 2022
Release date September 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.23 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and OnePlus Nord N300
2. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A33 5G
3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and M33 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A14 5G
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and A53 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A13
7. Samsung Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A04
8. Samsung Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A23
9. Samsung Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A12
10. Samsung Galaxy A04s and Galaxy A03s
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский