Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Galaxy A22 VS Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Samsung Galaxy A22 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)

46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI) 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (303K versus 222K)

36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (303K versus 222K) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695 The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 376 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22 Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (594 against 507 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (594 against 507 nits) Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Price Samsung Galaxy A22 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 274 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 390 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.9% 140.9% PWM - 127 Hz Response time 22 ms 6 ms Contrast 1442:1 ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 5G 507 nits Galaxy A22 +17% 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 5G 82.5% Galaxy A22 +2% 84.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size - 18.1 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:08 hr 2:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:53 hr 14:47 hr Watching video 14:37 hr 15:49 hr Gaming 05:40 hr 05:52 hr Standby 134 hr 130 hr General battery life Galaxy A23 5G 38:04 hr Galaxy A22 +4% 39:25 hr Phones With Long Battery Life (48th and 28th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.1" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A23 5G +7% 85.9 dB Galaxy A22 80.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced August 2022 June 2021 Release date September 2022 June 2021 SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg 0.52 W/kg SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.59 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.