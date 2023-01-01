Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 5G vs Galaxy A22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 5G vs Galaxy A22

Самсунг Галакси А23 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А22
Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on August 5, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A22, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
  • 46% higher pixel density (400 vs 274 PPI)
  • 36% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (303K versus 222K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 675 and 376 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A22
  • Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (594 against 507 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23 5G
vs
Galaxy A22

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 274 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 390 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.9% 140.9%
PWM - 127 Hz
Response time 22 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1442:1 ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 5G
507 nits
Galaxy A22 +17%
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 197 g (6.95 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 5G
82.5%
Galaxy A22 +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G80
Max clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 840 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G +80%
675
Galaxy A22
376
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 5G +41%
1928
Galaxy A22
1369
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 5G +36%
303065
Galaxy A22
222094
CPU 93053 68025
GPU 70312 46024
Memory 54302 41055
UX 95521 67687
Total score 303065 222094
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23 5G +76%
1197
Galaxy A22
682
Max surface temperature 43.9 °C 47.5 °C
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 7 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 1197 682
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A23 5G +48%
9944
Galaxy A22
6716
Web score 8820 5372
Video editing 4768 5729
Photo editing 20576 10793
Data manipulation 8629 6723
Writing score 13240 6143
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size - 18.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (58% in 30 min) Yes (23% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:08 hr 2:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:53 hr 14:47 hr
Watching video 14:37 hr 15:49 hr
Gaming 05:40 hr 05:52 hr
Standby 134 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 5G
38:04 hr
Galaxy A22 +4%
39:25 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (48th and 28th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore 5035 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A23 5G +7%
85.9 dB
Galaxy A22
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2022 June 2021
Release date September 2022 June 2021
SAR (head) 1.49 W/kg 0.52 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.25 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (90.9%)
1 (9.1%)
Total votes: 11

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A22
2. Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A22
3. Galaxy A71 vs Galaxy A22
4. Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A22
5. Galaxy A32 vs Galaxy A22
6. Galaxy A03 vs Galaxy A22
7. Galaxy A14 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G
8. Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G
9. Nord N300 vs Galaxy A23 5G
10. Galaxy A33 5G vs Galaxy A23 5G
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish