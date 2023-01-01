Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs iPhone 11 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Apple iPhone 11 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 11 Pro, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Comes with 1954 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3046 mAh
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (36:17 vs 30:23 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (627K versus 265K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (789 against 462 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 400 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
iPhone 11 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 458 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 460 nits 800 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 82.1%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - 290 Hz
Response time - 7.4 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
462 nits
iPhone 11 Pro +71%
789 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.4 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Dark gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 +1%
83%
iPhone 11 Pro
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Apple iPhone 11 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2400 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1114 MHz -
FLOPS - ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23
382
iPhone 11 Pro +245%
1318
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23
1626
iPhone 11 Pro +94%
3155
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23
265434
iPhone 11 Pro +136%
627120
CPU 81885 168355
GPU 48510 258575
Memory 64789 84144
UX 71783 120243
Total score 265434 627120
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23
440
iPhone 11 Pro +1595%
7459
Max surface temperature - 44.2 °C
Stability 98% 74%
Graphics test 2 FPS 44 FPS
Graphics score 440 7459
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6847 -
Video editing 4223 -
Photo editing 13565 -
Data manipulation 5749 -
Writing score 8441 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 256, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3046 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:42 hr 10:19 hr
Watching video 12:41 hr 12:57 hr
Gaming 06:33 hr 05:57 hr
Standby 127 hr 102 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 +19%
36:17 hr
iPhone 11 Pro
30:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED -
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2019
Release date March 2022 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 11 Pro is definitely a better buy.

