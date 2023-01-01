Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh

Comes with 1313 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3687 mAh Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Modern USB Type-C port

Modern USB Type-C port Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 265K)

2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (723K versus 265K) The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom Delivers 87% higher peak brightness (864 against 462 nits)

Delivers 87% higher peak brightness (864 against 462 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) 14% higher pixel density (458 vs 400 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (458 vs 400 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A23 Price Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 460 nits 800 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 83% 87.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.4% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 462 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max +87% 864 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 226 g (7.97 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 83% iPhone 12 Pro Max +5% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 24 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3687 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr 12:04 hr Watching video 12:41 hr 14:25 hr Gaming 06:33 hr 07:11 hr Standby 127 hr 122 hr General battery life Galaxy A23 +2% 36:17 hr iPhone 12 Pro Max 35:25 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (83rd and 110th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A23 n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 138 Video quality Galaxy A23 n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score Galaxy A23 n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A23 n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced March 2022 October 2020 Release date March 2022 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.