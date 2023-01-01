Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
- Weighs 45 grams less
- The phone is 6-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (790K versus 265K)
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Delivers 127% higher peak brightness (1049 against 462 nits)
- Shows 21% longer battery life (43:44 vs 36:17 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
23
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
59
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1284 x 2778 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|458 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|460 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|87.4%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|238 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|160.8 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.65 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|240 g (8.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Blizzard
- 2 cores at 3.24 GHz: Avalanche
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|1200 MHz
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
382
iPhone 13 Pro Max +355%
1737
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1626
iPhone 13 Pro Max +188%
4691
|CPU
|81885
|230032
|GPU
|48510
|328182
|Memory
|64789
|102328
|UX
|71783
|136067
|Total score
|265434
|790089
|Max surface temperature
|-
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|98%
|82%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|56 FPS
|Graphics score
|440
|9471
|Web score
|6847
|-
|Video editing
|4223
|-
|Photo editing
|13565
|-
|Data manipulation
|5749
|-
|Writing score
|8441
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4)
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|-
|OS size
|24 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4352 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|27 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Yes (42% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|1:46 hr
|Web browsing
|13:42 hr
|14:55 hr
|Watching video
|12:41 hr
|20:14 hr
|Gaming
|06:33 hr
|07:42 hr
|Standby
|127 hr
|140 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (83rd and 8th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.98 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
4 (66.7%)
2 (33.3%)
Total votes: 6