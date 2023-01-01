Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Fingerprint scanner

Comes with 648 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4352 mAh

Has 2 SIM card slots

CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)

Weighs 45 grams less

The phone is 6-months newer

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (790K versus 265K)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

Delivers 127% higher peak brightness (1049 against 462 nits)

Shows 21% longer battery life (43:44 vs 36:17 hours)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 460 nits 1000 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 83% 87.4% Display features - - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space - 99.9% PWM - 238 Hz Response time - 8.5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 462 nits iPhone 13 Pro Max +127% 1049 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 240 g (8.47 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Gold, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 83% iPhone 13 Pro Max +5% 87.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 24 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4352 mAh Charge power 25 W 27 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr 14:55 hr Watching video 12:41 hr 20:14 hr Gaming 06:33 hr 07:42 hr Standby 127 hr 140 hr General battery life Galaxy A23 36:17 hr iPhone 13 Pro Max +21% 43:44 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life (83rd and 8th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A23 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 144 Video quality Galaxy A23 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 119 Generic camera score Galaxy A23 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A23 n/a iPhone 13 Pro Max 80.2 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced March 2022 September 2021 Release date March 2022 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.