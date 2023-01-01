Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Google Pixel 4a VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Google Pixel 4a Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh

Comes with 1860 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3140 mAh Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.79 inch larger screen size Shows 35% longer battery life (36:17 vs 26:51 hours)

Shows 35% longer battery life (36:17 vs 26:51 hours) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a Delivers 74% higher peak brightness (802 against 462 nits)

Delivers 74% higher peak brightness (802 against 462 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 265K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (317K versus 265K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) 11% higher pixel density (443 vs 400 PPI)

11% higher pixel density (443 vs 400 PPI) Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT OLED Size 6.6 inches 5.81 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 443 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 460 nits 700 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83% 83.3% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.3% PWM - 255 Hz Response time - 6.2 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 462 nits Pixel 4a +74% 802 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 143 g (5.04 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 83% Pixel 4a 83.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 24 GB 15 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 3140 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:27 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr 08:45 hr Watching video 12:41 hr 11:16 hr Gaming 06:33 hr 04:05 hr Standby 127 hr 99 hr General battery life Galaxy A23 +35% 36:17 hr Pixel 4a 26:51 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A23 n/a Pixel 4a 122 Video quality Galaxy A23 n/a Pixel 4a 98 Generic camera score Galaxy A23 n/a Pixel 4a 111

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A23 n/a Pixel 4a 86 dB

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 August 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 1.37 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Google Pixel 4a.