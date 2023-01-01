Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Google Pixel 5 VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Google Pixel 5 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh

Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh Shows 15% longer battery life (36:17 vs 31:36 hours)

Shows 15% longer battery life (36:17 vs 31:36 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 265K)

45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 265K) Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (693 against 462 nits)

Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (693 against 462 nits) Supports wireless charging up to 12W

Supports wireless charging up to 12W Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A23 Price Google Pixel 5 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT OLED Size 6.6 inches 6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 432 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 460 nits 700 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 83% 85.9% Display features - - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 97.4% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 5 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 462 nits Pixel 5 +50% 693 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Metal Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 83% Pixel 5 +3% 85.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 24 GB 16.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh Charge power 25 W 18 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (12 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:45 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr 10:13 hr Watching video 12:41 hr 15:02 hr Gaming 06:33 hr 05:39 hr Standby 127 hr 104 hr General battery life Galaxy A23 +15% 36:17 hr Pixel 5 31:36 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 107° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12.2 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size - 1/4.0" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A23 n/a Pixel 5 129 Video quality Galaxy A23 n/a Pixel 5 107 Generic camera score Galaxy A23 n/a Pixel 5 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A23 n/a Pixel 5 91.9 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced March 2022 September 2020 Release date March 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.