Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 920 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4080 mAh
  • Shows 15% longer battery life (36:17 vs 31:36 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 5
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (385K versus 265K)
  • Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (693 against 462 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 12W
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • OLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Pixel 5

Display

Type PLS TFT OLED
Size 6.6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 400 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 460 nits 700 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 85.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.4%
PWM - 367 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
462 nits
Pixel 5 +50%
693 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 144.7 mm (5.7 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 151 g (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23
83%
Pixel 5 +3%
85.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Google Pixel 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 620
GPU clock 1114 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS - ~700 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23
382
Pixel 5 +57%
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23
1626
Pixel 5 +12%
1817
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23
265434
Pixel 5 +45%
385504
CPU 81885 102395
GPU 48510 105316
Memory 64789 74762
UX 71783 106676
Total score 265434 385504
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23
440
Pixel 5 +146%
1084
Max surface temperature - 38.6 °C
Stability 98% 89%
Graphics test 2 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 440 1084
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A23
7178
Pixel 5
n/a
Web score 6847 -
Video editing 4223 -
Photo editing 13565 -
Data manipulation 5749 -
Writing score 8441 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android
OS size 24 GB 16.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4080 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (12 W)
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:42 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 12:41 hr 15:02 hr
Gaming 06:33 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 127 hr 104 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 +15%
36:17 hr
Pixel 5
31:36 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 107°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 15
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A23
n/a
Pixel 5
91.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2022 September 2020
Release date March 2022 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 5. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

