Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Shows 33% longer battery life (36:17 vs 27:15 hours)

Shows 33% longer battery life (36:17 vs 27:15 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 265K)

2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (768K versus 265K) Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (858 against 462 nits)

Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (858 against 462 nits) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 28% higher pixel density (512 vs 400 PPI)

28% higher pixel density (512 vs 400 PPI) Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Supports wireless charging up to 23W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Ability to record video in 4K resolution Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A23 Price Google Pixel 6 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT OLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 400 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 83% 88.8% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.5% PWM - 360 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 462 nits Pixel 6 Pro +86% 858 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 210 g (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 83% Pixel 6 Pro +7% 88.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 Stock Android OS size 24 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 25 W 30 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr 08:47 hr Watching video 12:41 hr 12:29 hr Gaming 06:33 hr 04:43 hr Standby 127 hr 93 hr General battery life Galaxy A23 +33% 36:17 hr Pixel 6 Pro 27:15 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A23 n/a Pixel 6 Pro 84.6 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced March 2022 October 2021 Release date March 2022 October 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.