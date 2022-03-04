Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Huawei Honor 50 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 50 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Comes with 700 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4300 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- 27% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 208K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Lite
- Thinner bezels – 6.5% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2376 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|89.5%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|98.2%
|Response time
|-
|28.4 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1163:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 +27%
384
302
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +34%
1634
1220
|CPU
|81885
|65559
|GPU
|48510
|40467
|Memory
|64789
|46049
|UX
|71783
|57345
|Total score
|266103
|208831
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|382
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6030
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|0:45 hr
|Web browsing
|14:27 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:41 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:15 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 Lite.
