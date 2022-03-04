Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs P Smart 2021 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei P Smart 2021, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (265K versus 189K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
P Smart 2021

Display

Type PLS TFT TFT LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 455 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
Response time - 30.8 ms
Contrast - 1034:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23 +2%
460 nits
P Smart 2021
453 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23
83%
P Smart 2021 +2%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Huawei P Smart 2021 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 6 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 +29%
383
P Smart 2021
298
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +24%
1630
P Smart 2021
1311
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 +40%
265914
P Smart 2021
189405
CPU 81885 64285
GPU 48510 32559
Memory 64789 35640
UX 71783 57904
Total score 265914 189405
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23
438
P Smart 2021 +28%
562
Stability 97% 84%
Graphics test 2 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 438 562
PCMark 3.0 score 7178 6741
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10
ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 24 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 22.5 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:23 hr 10:42 hr
Watching video 12:41 hr 12:21 hr
Gaming 06:14 hr 06:25 hr
Standby 127 hr 139 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 +5%
35:52 hr
P Smart 2021
34:15 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (76th and 109th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 September 2020
Release date March 2022 November 2020
SAR (head) - 0.85 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.

