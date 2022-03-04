Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs P30 Lite – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Huawei P30 Lite

Самсунг Галакси А23
VS
Хуавей П30 Лайт
Samsung Galaxy A23
Huawei P30 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Huawei P30 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 36 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (35:52 vs 23:47 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (265K versus 171K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.45 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • The phone is 3-years newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Delivers 8% higher peak brightness (497 against 460 nits)
  • Weighs 36 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
P30 Lite

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 400 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 460 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.4%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 42.8 ms
Contrast - 820:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
460 nits
P30 Lite +8%
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.43 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23
83%
P30 Lite +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Huawei P30 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51 MP4
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 +22%
383
P30 Lite
313
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +28%
1630
P30 Lite
1277
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 +55%
265914
P30 Lite
171553
CPU 81885 70201
GPU 48510 -
Memory 64789 42084
UX 71783 59313
Total score 265914 171553
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23
438
P30 Lite +26%
553
Stability 97% 84%
Graphics test 2 FPS 3 FPS
Graphics score 438 553
PCMark 3.0 score 7178 6334
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 4.1 EMUI 12
OS size 24 GB 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (63% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:23 hr 08:10 hr
Watching video 12:41 hr 10:11 hr
Gaming 06:14 hr 03:52 hr
Standby 127 hr 81 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 +51%
35:52 hr
P30 Lite
23:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 5288 x 3968
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (24 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy A23
n/a
P30 Lite
88.9 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 March 2019
Release date March 2022 May 2019
SAR (head) - 1.23 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

