Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Infinix Hot 11S
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Infinix Hot 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Infinix Hot 11S
- Stereo speakers
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
72
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
62
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
60
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2480 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|83.5%
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|168.9 mm (6.65 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|77 mm (3.03 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|205 gramm (7.23 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~62 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 +4%
384
370
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +22%
1634
1340
|CPU
|81885
|69053
|GPU
|48510
|57275
|Memory
|64789
|45778
|UX
|71783
|82557
|Total score
|266103
|253799
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|XOS 7.6
|OS size
|24 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|2:25 hr
|Web browsing
|14:27 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:41 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:19 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4864 x 2736
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1440p at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2022
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|September 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A23. It has a better performance, software, battery life, connectivity, design, and sound.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1