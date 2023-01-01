Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Infinix Note 12 (2023) VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Infinix Note 12 (2023) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Infinix Note 12 (2023), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 12 (2023) 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 268K)

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (374K versus 268K) Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 The phone is 7-months newer

The phone is 7-months newer 45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 388 points

45% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 562 and 388 points The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 460 nits 1000 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83% 86.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 467 nits Note 12 (2023) n/a

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 83% Note 12 (2023) +4% 86.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 XOS 10.6 OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:32 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr - Watching video 12:41 hr - Gaming 06:33 hr - Standby 127 hr - General battery life Galaxy A23 36:17 hr Note 12 (2023) n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.2 - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 October 2022 Release date March 2022 October 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 12 (2023). But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.