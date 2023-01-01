Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Edge 30 Neo – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Samsung Galaxy A23
Motorola Edge 30 Neo
Samsung Galaxy A23
Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Edge 30 Neo, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (36:17 vs 28:41 hours)
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4020 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.32 inch larger screen size
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge 30 Neo
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Delivers 115% higher peak brightness (1005 against 468 nits)
  • 52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 267K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 25W)
  • Stereo speakers
  • POLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
Edge 30 Neo

Display

Type PLS TFT POLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.28 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 419 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 87.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.5%
PWM - 730 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
468 nits
Edge 30 Neo +115%
1005 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.75 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 155 g (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23
83%
Edge 30 Neo +5%
87.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Motorola Edge 30 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23
386
Edge 30 Neo +78%
689
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23
1646
Edge 30 Neo +22%
2002
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23
267301
Edge 30 Neo +52%
405063
CPU 81885 118163
GPU 48510 101975
Memory 64789 69029
UX 71783 112276
Total score 267301 405063
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23
440
Edge 30 Neo +174%
1205
Max surface temperature - 36.3 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 440 1205
Web score 6864 9166
Video editing 4224 4487
Photo editing 13584 20512
Data manipulation 5761 8439
Writing score 8441 14806
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 24 GB 15 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4020 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 68 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (92% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 0:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:42 hr 09:11 hr
Watching video 12:41 hr 14:15 hr
Gaming 06:33 hr 05:04 hr
Standby 127 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23 +26%
36:17 hr
Edge 30 Neo
28:41 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A23
n/a
Edge 30 Neo
88.1 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 September 2022
Release date March 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 15 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge 30 Neo is definitely a better buy.

