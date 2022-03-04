Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Moto G Stylus (2022) – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Самсунг Галакси А23
VS
Моторола Мото G Stylus (2022)
Samsung Galaxy A23
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Supports 25W fast charging
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 235K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 21 grams less
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Moto G Stylus (2022)

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits -
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.6%
Peak brightness test (auto)

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 170.21 mm (6.7 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.45 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 216 gramm (7.62 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G88
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~62 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 +14%
268002
Moto G Stylus (2022)
235653
CPU 81885 -
GPU 48510 -
Memory 64789 -
UX 71783 -
Total score 268002 235653
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 4 FPS
Graphics score 439 716
PCMark 3.0 score 7180 7083
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 -
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:43 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:42 hr -
Watching video 12:41 hr -
Gaming 06:33 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 118°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23
2. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A23
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Galaxy A23
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy A23
5. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G and Motorola Moto G Stylus (2022)
6. Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) and Moto G Stylus (2022)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish