Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Moto G53 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Motorola Moto G53

55 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A23
VS
58 out of 100
Motorola Moto G53
Samsung Galaxy A23
Motorola Moto G53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 10W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G53
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 28% higher peak brightness (600 against 468 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (353K versus 267K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Motorola Moto G53 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Moto G53

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 83.9%
Display tests
RGB color space - 90.1%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 41 ms
Contrast - 1468:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
468 nits
Moto G53 +28%
600 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No Yes
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23
83%
Moto G53 +1%
83.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Motorola Moto G53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23
386
Moto G53 +45%
560
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +3%
1646
Moto G53
1599
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23
267301
Moto G53 +32%
353147
CPU 81885 102813
GPU 48510 88590
Memory 64789 63818
UX 71783 95162
Total score 267301 353147
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23
440
Moto G53 +123%
982
Max surface temperature - 42.6 °C
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 5 FPS
Graphics score 440 982
Web score 6864 9358
Video editing 4224 4498
Photo editing 13584 21621
Data manipulation 5761 7721
Writing score 8441 12896
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 My UX
OS size 24 GB 16 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 10 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:42 hr 13:23 hr
Watching video 12:41 hr 14:34 hr
Gaming 06:33 hr 05:32 hr
Standby 127 hr 130 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr
Moto G53 +2%
37:09 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A23
n/a
Moto G53
82.7 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 December 2022
Release date March 2022 December 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 15 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G53. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy S22
2. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A32
3. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A51
4. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A14
5. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy A24 4G
6. Galaxy A23 or Galaxy S21
7. Moto G53 or Moto G32
8. Moto G53 or Moto G23
9. Moto G53 or Moto G73
10. Moto G53 or Moto G62 5G
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский