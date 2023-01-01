Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Nokia G22 VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Nokia G22 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 164K)

62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 164K) 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Slow-motion recording at 120FPS Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 314 points Reasons to consider the Nokia G22 Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP52 classification) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT IPS LCD Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83% 81.1% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 461 nits Nokia G22 n/a

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz) Waterproof No IP52 Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 +2% 83% Nokia G22 81.1%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Unisoc T606 Max. clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache - 1 MB Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A23 +21% 381 Nokia G22 314 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A23 +37% 1635 Nokia G22 1197 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A23 +62% 266296 Nokia G22 164706 CPU 81885 - GPU 48510 - Memory 64789 - UX 71783 - Total score 266296 164706 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A23 439 Nokia G22 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 439 - PCMark 3.0 score 7178 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 - OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh Charge power 25 W 20 W Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:43 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr - Watching video 12:41 hr - Gaming 06:33 hr - Standby 127 hr - General battery life Galaxy A23 36:17 hr Nokia G22 n/a Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1.12 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date March 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G22.