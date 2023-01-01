Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Nokia G22 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Nokia G22

Самсунг Галакси А23
VS
Нокиа G22
Samsung Galaxy A23
Nokia G22

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Nokia G22, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Nokia G22 was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.
  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 164K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 314 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Nokia G22

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 81.1%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
461 nits
Nokia G22
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 76.19 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.48 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 192.23 g (6.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 +2%
83%
Nokia G22
81.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Nokia G22 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 +21%
381
Nokia G22
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +37%
1635
Nokia G22
1197
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 +62%
266296
Nokia G22
164706
CPU 81885 -
GPU 48510 -
Memory 64789 -
UX 71783 -
Total score 266296 164706
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 439 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7178 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 -
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:43 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:42 hr -
Watching video 12:41 hr -
Gaming 06:33 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr
Nokia G22
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 February 2023
Release date March 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A23. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G22.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A23 and Redmi Note 11
2. Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A32
3. Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A22
4. Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A13 5G
5. Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A33 5G
6. Nokia G22 and Nokia G20
7. Nokia G22 and Nokia G21
8. Nokia G22 and Nokia G11
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish