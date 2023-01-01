Samsung Galaxy A23 vs OnePlus 9 VS Samsung Galaxy A23 OnePlus 9 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the OnePlus 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83% 87.6% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 98.9% PWM - 323 Hz Response time - 13 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 462 nits OnePlus 9 +77% 818 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 83% OnePlus 9 +6% 87.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 2750 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.0 OxygenOS 13 OS size 24 GB 35 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 65 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 29 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 0:29 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr 10:27 hr Watching video 12:41 hr 12:25 hr Gaming 06:33 hr 04:06 hr Standby 127 hr 92 hr General battery life Galaxy A23 +27% 36:17 hr OnePlus 9 28:34 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No Up to 30FPS 4K video recording No Up to 120FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 140° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX689 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 14 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of OnePlus 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A23 n/a OnePlus 9 123 Video quality Galaxy A23 n/a OnePlus 9 104 Generic camera score Galaxy A23 n/a OnePlus 9 115

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, SBAS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A23 n/a OnePlus 9 83 dB

Other Category Budget Flagship Announced March 2022 March 2021 Release date March 2022 March 2021 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 9 is definitely a better buy.