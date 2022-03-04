Samsung Galaxy A23 vs OnePlus Nord N200 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- The phone is 8-months newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (546 against 463 nits)
- 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 384 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
83
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
64
64
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.49 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|406 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|83.2%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|825 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~468 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
384
Nord N200 5G +32%
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +2%
1634
1598
|CPU
|81885
|95405
|GPU
|48510
|65526
|Memory
|64789
|49913
|UX
|71783
|73615
|Total score
|266103
|283095
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|7082
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|OxygenOS 11
|OS size
|24 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 53 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|2:15 hr
|Web browsing
|14:27 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:41 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:15 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|-
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|June 2021
|Release date
|March 2022
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
