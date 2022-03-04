Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Nord N200 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Самсунг Галакси А23
VS
Ванплас Норд N200 5G
Samsung Galaxy A23
OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N200 5G
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (546 against 463 nits)
  • 32% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 508 and 384 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Nord N200 5G

Display

Type PLS TFT LTPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.49 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 406 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 83.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A23
463 nits
Nord N200 5G +18%
546 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and OnePlus Nord N200 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1100 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS - ~468 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23
384
Nord N200 5G +32%
508
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +2%
1634
Nord N200 5G
1598
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23
266103
Nord N200 5G +6%
283095
CPU 81885 95405
GPU 48510 65526
Memory 64789 49913
UX 71783 73615
Total score 266103 283095
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score - 7082
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 11
OS size 24 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 53 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:27 hr -
Watching video 12:41 hr -
Gaming 06:15 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A23
36:57 hr
Nord N200 5G
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 June 2021
Release date March 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A52
2. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A12
3. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A13
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A32
5. Samsung Galaxy A23 vs A52s 5G
6. OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A12
7. OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
8. OnePlus Nord N200 5G vs Motorola Moto G Power (2021)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish