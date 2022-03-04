Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Nord N300 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs OnePlus Nord N300

VS
Samsung Galaxy A23
OnePlus Nord N300

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
  • Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (627 against 465 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 600 and 385 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Nord N300

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
465 nits
Nord N300 +35%
627 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23
83%
Nord N300 +1%
84%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and OnePlus Nord N300 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 850 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23
385
Nord N300 +56%
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23
1651
Nord N300 +8%
1790
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23
268002
Nord N300
n/a
CPU 81885 -
GPU 48510 -
Memory 64789 -
UX 71783 -
Total score 268002 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 439 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7180 -
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM One UI 4.1 OxygenOS 13
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (51% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:14 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:42 hr -
Watching video 12:41 hr -
Gaming 06:33 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr
Nord N300
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 October 2022
Release date March 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord N300. It has a better performance, design, and sound.

