Samsung Galaxy A23 vs OnePlus Nord N300
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the OnePlus Nord N300, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
- Optical image stabilization
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord N300
- Delivers 35% higher peak brightness (627 against 465 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 56% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 600 and 385 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
72
69
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
29
44
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
85
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
63
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.56 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1612 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|460 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|84%
|Display features
|-
|- DCI-P3
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 gramm (6.88 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|850 MHz
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
385
Nord N300 +56%
600
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1651
Nord N300 +8%
1790
|CPU
|81885
|-
|GPU
|48510
|-
|Memory
|64789
|-
|UX
|71783
|-
|Total score
|268002
|-
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|439
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7180
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 4.1
|OxygenOS 13
|OS size
|24 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Yes (51% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|1:14 hr
|Web browsing
|13:42 hr
|-
|Watching video
|12:41 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:33 hr
|-
|Standby
|127 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|October 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the OnePlus Nord N300. It has a better performance, design, and sound.
