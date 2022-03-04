Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Oppo A54 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Oppo A54

Самсунг Галакси А23
VS
Оппо А54
Samsung Galaxy A23
Oppo A54

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo A54, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P35 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (265K versus 104K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% higher pixel density (400 vs 269 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
Reasons to consider the Oppo A54
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Oppo A54

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.51 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 82.6%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
462 nits
Oppo A54
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23
83%
Oppo A54
82.6%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Oppo A54 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mediatek Helio P35
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1114 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS - ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1600 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 +120%
382
Oppo A54
174
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +64%
1629
Oppo A54
993
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 +153%
265005
Oppo A54
104738
CPU 81885 36581
GPU 48510 16965
Memory 64789 23039
UX 71783 28931
Total score 265005 104738
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 438 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7178 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM One UI 4.1 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (30% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:23 hr -
Watching video 12:41 hr -
Gaming 06:14 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A23
35:52 hr
Oppo A54
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 4160 x 3120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 90 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 April 2021
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A23 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
