Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Oppo Realme 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
- Optical image stabilization
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
- 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 268K)
- Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (611 against 467 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 9-months newer
- 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 570 and 388 points
- Weighs 17 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
70
81
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
25
40
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
65
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|460 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83%
|84.4%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|178 g (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
388
Realme 10 +47%
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1651
Realme 10 +7%
1773
|CPU
|81885
|107702
|GPU
|48510
|92725
|Memory
|64789
|91328
|UX
|71783
|104674
|Total score
|268639
|399918
|Stability
|98%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|8 FPS
|Graphics score
|439
|1362
|PCMark 3.0 score
|7180
|10330
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64, 128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12
|ROM
|One UI 5.0
|Realme UI 3.0
|OS size
|24 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|25 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (32% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:43 hr
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|13:42 hr
|14:38 hr
|Watching video
|12:41 hr
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|06:33 hr
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|127 hr
|121 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (73rd and 40th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8700 x 5800
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|-
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|November 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.
