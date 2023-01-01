Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Realme 10 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Oppo Realme 10

Самсунг Галакси А23
VS
Оппо Реалми 10
Samsung Galaxy A23
Oppo Realme 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 268K)
  • Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (611 against 467 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 570 and 388 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Realme 10

Display

Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
467 nits
Realme 10 +31%
611 nits

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23
83%
Realme 10 +2%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1114 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23
388
Realme 10 +47%
570
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23
1651
Realme 10 +7%
1773
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23
268639
Realme 10 +49%
399918
CPU 81885 107702
GPU 48510 92725
Memory 64789 91328
UX 71783 104674
Total score 268639 399918
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A23
439
Realme 10 +210%
1362
Stability 98% 99%
Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS
Graphics score 439 1362
PCMark 3.0 score 7180 10330
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12
ROM One UI 5.0 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 24 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:42 hr 14:38 hr
Watching video 12:41 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 06:33 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 127 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr
Realme 10 +6%
38:25 hr
Phones With Long Battery Life (73rd and 40th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length - 27 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.3
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 November 2022
Release date March 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Samsung Galaxy A23
2. Samsung Galaxy A52 and Samsung Galaxy A23
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G and Samsung Galaxy A23
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy A23
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Oppo Realme 10
6. Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus and Oppo Realme 10
7. Oppo Realme 9 and Oppo Realme 10
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 and Oppo Realme 10
9. Oppo Realme 10 Pro and Oppo Realme 10
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish