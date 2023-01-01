Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Oppo Realme 10 VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Oppo Realme 10 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 10 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 268K)

49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (399K versus 268K) Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (611 against 467 nits)

Delivers 31% higher peak brightness (611 against 467 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT) Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1 The phone is 9-months newer

The phone is 9-months newer 47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 570 and 388 points

47% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 570 and 388 points Weighs 17 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A23 Price Oppo Realme 10 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 460 nits 500 nits HDR support No - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.4% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 467 nits Realme 10 +31% 611 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 83% Realme 10 +2% 84.4%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1114 MHz - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A23 388 Realme 10 +47% 570 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A23 1651 Realme 10 +7% 1773 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A23 268639 Realme 10 +49% 399918 CPU 81885 107702 GPU 48510 92725 Memory 64789 91328 UX 71783 104674 Total score 268639 399918 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A23 439 Realme 10 +210% 1362 Stability 98% 99% Graphics test 2 FPS 8 FPS Graphics score 439 1362 PCMark 3.0 score 7180 10330 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM One UI 5.0 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr 14:38 hr Watching video 12:41 hr 15:55 hr Gaming 06:33 hr 06:03 hr Standby 127 hr 121 hr General battery life Galaxy A23 36:17 hr Realme 10 +6% 38:25 hr Phones With Long Battery Life (73rd and 40th place)

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.3 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced March 2022 November 2022 Release date March 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and design are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 10. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.