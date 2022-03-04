Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Realme 9 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Самсунг Галакси А23
VS
Оппо Реалми 9 Про
Samsung Galaxy A23
Oppo Realme 9 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (382K versus 266K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (40:03 vs 36:57 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Delivers 22% higher maximum brightness (566 against 463 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 80% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 690 and 384 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Realme 9 Pro

Display

Type PLS TFT IPS LCD
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 84.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
Response time - 30 ms
Contrast - 1230:1
Max. Brightness
Galaxy A23
463 nits
Realme 9 Pro +22%
566 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23
83%
Realme 9 Pro +2%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1100 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS - ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23
384
Realme 9 Pro +80%
690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23
1634
Realme 9 Pro +23%
2012
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23
266103
Realme 9 Pro +44%
382158
CPU 81885 122628
GPU 48510 92185
Memory 64789 56464
UX 71783 112915
Total score 266103 382158
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 7 FPS
Graphics score - 1211
PCMark 3.0 score - 9593
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI 4.1 Realme UI 3.0
OS size 24 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 33 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (52% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:27 hr 14:37 hr
Watching video 12:41 hr 17:25 hr
Gaming 06:15 hr 07:27 hr
Standby 127 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A23
36:57 hr
Realme 9 Pro +8%
40:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 9280 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.1
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.13"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9 Pro. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
