Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme C35, which is powered by Unisoc Tiger T616 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.