Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A14 VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 227K)

17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 227K) 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 347 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 460 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83% 80.2% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 461 nits Galaxy A14 n/a

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 +3% 83% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A23 +10% 381 Galaxy A14 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A23 +26% 1635 Galaxy A14 1295 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A23 +17% 266296 Galaxy A14 227213 CPU 81885 - GPU 48510 - Memory 64789 - UX 71783 - Total score 266296 227213 3DMark Wild Life Performance Galaxy A23 439 Galaxy A14 n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 439 - PCMark 3.0 score 7178 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 24 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr - Watching video 12:41 hr - Gaming 06:33 hr - Standby 127 hr - General battery life Galaxy A23 36:17 hr Galaxy A14 n/a Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 February 2023 Release date March 2022 March 2023 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A23. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.