Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A14 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A23 vs Galaxy A14

Самсунг Галакси А23
VS
Самсунг Галакси А14
Samsung Galaxy A23
Samsung Galaxy A14

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Optical image stabilization
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 17% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (266K versus 227K)
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 347 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A23
vs
Galaxy A14

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 460 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83% 80.2%
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A23
461 nits
Galaxy A14
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A23 +3%
83%
Galaxy A14
80.2%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A23 and Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 1114 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A23 +10%
381
Galaxy A14
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A23 +26%
1635
Galaxy A14
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A23 +17%
266296
Galaxy A14
227213
CPU 81885 -
GPU 48510 -
Memory 64789 -
UX 71783 -
Total score 266296 227213
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 439 -
PCMark 3.0 score 7178 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 24 GB 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 25 W 15 W
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:43 hr 2:18 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:42 hr -
Watching video 12:41 hr -
Gaming 06:33 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A23
36:17 hr
Galaxy A14
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8700 x 5800 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced March 2022 February 2023
Release date March 2022 March 2023
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy A23. It has a better display, performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, and design.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy A23
2. Samsung Galaxy A52 vs Galaxy A23
3. Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G vs Galaxy A23
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A23
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 vs Samsung Galaxy A14
6. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G vs Galaxy A14
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) vs Galaxy A14
8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G vs Galaxy A14
Compare other phones (1000+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish