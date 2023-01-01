Samsung Galaxy A23 vs A14 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A23 Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A23 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 4, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A23 Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 268K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (320K versus 268K) The phone is 10-months newer

The phone is 10-months newer 37% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 533 and 388 points

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 460 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83% 80.4% Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A23 467 nits Galaxy A14 5G n/a

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 202 g (7.13 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Yellow Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A23 +3% 83% Galaxy A14 5G 80.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM One UI 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 24 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 15 W Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 1:43 hr - Battery life tests Web browsing 13:42 hr - Watching video 12:41 hr - Gaming 06:33 hr - Standby 127 hr - General battery life Galaxy A23 36:17 hr Galaxy A14 5G n/a Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) - Lenses 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 - Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes - Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono - Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes -

Other Category Budget Budget Announced March 2022 January 2023 Release date March 2022 January 2023 SAR (head) - 0.56 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.28 W/kg Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion If the display, performance, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A23.