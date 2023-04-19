Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Apple iPhone 11
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
- Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Shows 23% longer battery life (42:57 vs 34:47 hours)
- Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1005 against 668 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- 21% higher pixel density (396 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 357K)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
49
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
59
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|625 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|24.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|999:1
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|194 g (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Apple A13 Bionic
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2650 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Apple A13 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
|~736 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
558
iPhone 11 +139%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1807
iPhone 11 +92%
3474
|CPU
|103750
|166661
|GPU
|84782
|256531
|Memory
|76824
|91027
|UX
|93483
|115651
|Total score
|357246
|625529
|Max surface temperature
|-
|43.6 °C
|Stability
|99%
|72%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|45 FPS
|Graphics score
|1236
|7535
|Web score
|8116
|-
|Video editing
|5562
|-
|Photo editing
|15242
|-
|Data manipulation
|7966
|-
|Writing score
|12030
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|-
|OS size
|26.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3110 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:29 hr
|1:45 hr
|Web browsing
|15:01 hr
|11:39 hr
|Watching video
|16:27 hr
|15:16 hr
|Gaming
|07:09 hr
|05:09 hr
|Standby
|155 hr
|121 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (15th and 133rd place)
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|23 mm
|Sensor type
|-
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
129
Video quality
109
Generic camera score
119
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|September 2019
|Release date
|April 2023
|September 2019
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|0.95 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|-
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera, performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G.
