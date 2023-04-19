Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A24 4G vs iPhone 11 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Apple iPhone 11

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 44 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 23% longer battery life (42:57 vs 34:47 hours)
  • Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1005 against 668 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 3-years and 8-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (396 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 75% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 357K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A24 4G
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 396 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 625 nits
HDR support No Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A24 4G +50%
1005 nits
iPhone 11
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A24 4G +4%
82.4%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1100 MHz -
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G
558
iPhone 11 +139%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G
1807
iPhone 11 +92%
3474
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A24 4G
357246
iPhone 11 +75%
625529
CPU 103750 166661
GPU 84782 256531
Memory 76824 91027
UX 93483 115651
Total score 357246 625529
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A24 4G
1236
iPhone 11 +510%
7535
Max surface temperature - 43.6 °C
Stability 99% 72%
Graphics test 7 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1236 7535
PCMark 3.0
Web score 8116 -
Video editing 5562 -
Photo editing 15242 -
Data manipulation 7966 -
Writing score 12030 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 26.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:29 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:01 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 16:27 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 07:09 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 155 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A24 4G +23%
42:57 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking (15th and 133rd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type - BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A24 4G
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced April 2023 September 2019
Release date April 2023 September 2019
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 11. But if the display, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G.

