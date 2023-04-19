Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A24 4G vs Pixel 6a – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Google Pixel 6a

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
VS
68 out of 100
Google Pixel 6a
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Google Pixel 6a

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (43:08 vs 32:11 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year newer
  • Comes with 590 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4410 mAh
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (1022 against 882 nits)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6a
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (771K versus 360K)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Google Pixel 6a crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A24 4G
vs
Pixel 6a

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 429 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1100 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 83%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A24 4G +16%
1022 nits
Pixel 6a
882 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 152.2 mm (5.99 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 71.8 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%
Pixel 6a +1%
83%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Google Pixel 6a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Google Tensor
Max clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 1100 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G
566
Pixel 6a +86%
1050
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G
1818
Pixel 6a +59%
2884
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A24 4G
360788
Pixel 6a +114%
771798
CPU 103750 208269
GPU 84782 305908
Memory 76824 110039
UX 93483 144068
Total score 360788 771798
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A24 4G
1235
Pixel 6a +402%
6197
Max surface temperature - 41.4 °C
Stability 99% 56%
Graphics test 7 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 1235 6197
Web score 8027 6155
Video editing 5566 5756
Photo editing 15535 17880
Data manipulation 7389 9367
Writing score 12256 15447
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 26.7 GB 14.3 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4410 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (42% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:29 hr 1:51 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:31 hr 10:54 hr
Watching video 16:27 hr 16:44 hr
Gaming 06:06 hr 06:03 hr
Standby 155 hr 91 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A24 4G +34%
43:08 hr
Pixel 6a
32:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution - 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12.2 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A24 4G
n/a
Pixel 6a
87.4 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced April 2023 May 2022
Release date April 2023 June 2022
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6a is definitely a better buy.

Promotion
