Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Google Pixel 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
- Shows 47% longer battery life (42:57 vs 29:08 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (757K versus 360K)
- Handles wireless charging up to 20W
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
64
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
66
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.3 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|396 ppi
|416 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|1000 nits
|450 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.4%
|84.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|98.5%
|PWM
|-
|360 Hz
|Response time
|-
|3 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|162.1 mm (6.38 inches)
|155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
|Width
|77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
|73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|197 g (6.95 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|White, Black, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Google Tensor G2
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
|~1153 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
562
Pixel 7 +88%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1818
Pixel 7 +82%
3317
|CPU
|103750
|203616
|GPU
|84782
|295372
|Memory
|76824
|108654
|UX
|93483
|142235
|Total score
|360687
|757088
|Max surface temperature
|-
|45.8 °C
|Stability
|99%
|71%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|1236
|6523
|Web score
|8039
|7578
|Video editing
|5569
|6222
|Photo editing
|15535
|18217
|Data manipulation
|7422
|10183
|Writing score
|12181
|15590
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|-
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI 5.1
|Stock Android
|OS size
|26.7 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4355 mAh
|Max charge power
|25 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (20 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:29 hr
|1:40 hr
|Web browsing
|15:01 hr
|10:13 hr
|Watching video
|16:27 hr
|16:16 hr
|Gaming
|07:09 hr
|05:26 hr
|Standby
|155 hr
|73 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|123°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
145
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2023
|October 2022
|Release date
|April 2023
|October 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.41 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.
