Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • Shows 47% longer battery life (42:57 vs 29:08 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (757K versus 360K)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 20W
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Google Pixel 7 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A24 4G
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1400 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.5%
PWM - 360 Hz
Response time - 3 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A24 4G +4%
1014 nits
Pixel 7
979 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 197 g (6.95 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%
Pixel 7 +3%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Google Tensor G2
Max clock 2200 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 1100 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~1153 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G
562
Pixel 7 +88%
1055
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G
1818
Pixel 7 +82%
3317
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A24 4G
360687
Pixel 7 +110%
757088
CPU 103750 203616
GPU 84782 295372
Memory 76824 108654
UX 93483 142235
Total score 360687 757088
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy A24 4G
1236
Pixel 7 +428%
6523
Max surface temperature - 45.8 °C
Stability 99% 71%
Graphics test 7 FPS 39 FPS
Graphics score 1236 6523
PCMark 3.0
Galaxy A24 4G
9218
Pixel 7 +16%
10657
Web score 8039 7578
Video editing 5569 6222
Photo editing 15535 18217
Data manipulation 7422 10183
Writing score 12181 15590
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Stock Android
OS size 26.7 GB 14 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:29 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:01 hr 10:13 hr
Watching video 16:27 hr 16:16 hr
Gaming 07:09 hr 05:26 hr
Standby 155 hr 73 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A24 4G +47%
42:57 hr
Pixel 7
29:08 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.2 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A24 4G
n/a
Pixel 7
88.3 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced April 2023 October 2022
Release date April 2023 October 2022
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 7 is definitely a better buy.

