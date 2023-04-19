Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A24 4G vs Nokia G42 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Nokia G42, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 269 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 12% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (355K versus 317K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Nokia G42
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Nokia G42 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A24 4G
vs
Nokia G42

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.56 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1612 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 560 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 82.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A24 4G
1002 nits
Nokia G42
n/a

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 193.8 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A24 4G
82.4%
Nokia G42
82.7%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Nokia G42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1100 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~486 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +3%
559
Nokia G42
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +9%
1799
Nokia G42
1658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A24 4G +12%
355355
Nokia G42
317756
CPU 103750 -
GPU 84782 -
Memory 76824 -
UX 93483 -
Total score 355355 317756
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1235 -
Web score 8027 -
Video editing 5566 -
Photo editing 15535 -
Data manipulation 7389 -
Writing score 12256 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 -
OS size 26.7 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:29 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:01 hr -
Watching video 16:27 hr -
Gaming 07:09 hr -
Standby 155 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A24 4G
42:57 hr
Nokia G42
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 123° -
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Depth lens - - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2023 June 2023
Release date April 2023 June 2023
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 20 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G. But if the gaming and design are more of a priority – go for the Nokia G42.

