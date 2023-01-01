Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Realme 10 VS Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Realme 10 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2034, against the Realme 10, which is powered by the same chip and came out 139 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The phone is 11-years and 7-months newer

The phone is 11-years and 7-months newer Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Reasons to consider the Realme 10 Weighs 17 grams less

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A24 4G USD GBP EUR CAD AUD PLN VS Realme 10 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 396 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 1000 nits 500 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 99.2% PWM - 409 Hz Response time - 1 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A24 4G n/a Realme 10 610 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 178 g (6.28 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A24 4G 82.4% Realme 10 +2% 84.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI 5.1 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 26.7 GB 20 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 25 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (32% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:44 hr 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 13:17 hr Watching video - 15:55 hr Gaming - 06:30 hr Standby - 121 hr General battery life Galaxy A24 4G n/a Realme 10 37:11 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/5"

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution - 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio - No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Galaxy A24 4G n/a Realme 10 83.4 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced April 2034 November 2022 Release date April 2023 November 2022 SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the software, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Realme 10.