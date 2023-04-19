Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A12 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A24 4G vs Galaxy A12

61 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
47 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
Samsung Galaxy A12

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A24 4G (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on April 19, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A12, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (360K versus 113K)
  • Delivers 115% higher peak brightness (1022 against 475 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 47% higher pixel density (396 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Helio G99
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Galaxy A12 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A24 4G
Galaxy A12

Display

Type Super AMOLED PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 396 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 82.1%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.3%
PWM - 337 Hz
Response time - 52 ms
Contrast - 864:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A24 4G +115%
1022 nits
Galaxy A12
475 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 162.1 mm (6.38 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 77.6 mm (3.06 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 205 g (7.23 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A24 4G and Samsung Galaxy A12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio P35
Max clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 1100 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~54.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +233%
566
Galaxy A12
170
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A24 4G +74%
1818
Galaxy A12
1043
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A24 4G +219%
360788
Galaxy A12
113004
CPU 103750 35357
GPU 84782 13133
Memory 76824 28597
UX 93483 35628
Total score 360788 113004
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 44.1 °C
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 7 FPS -
Graphics score 1235 -
Web score 8027 -
Video editing 5566 -
Photo editing 15535 -
Data manipulation 7389 -
Writing score 12256 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI Core 4.1
OS size 26.7 GB 13 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (46% in 30 min) Yes (20% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:29 hr 3:03 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 15:31 hr 16:07 hr
Watching video 16:27 hr 12:14 hr
Gaming 06:06 hr 06:09 hr
Standby 155 hr 153 hr
General battery life
Galaxy A24 4G +5%
43:08 hr
Galaxy A12
41:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution - 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 123° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/5"
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution - 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type - CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced April 2023 November 2020
Release date April 2023 December 2020
SAR (head) 0.41 W/kg 0.67 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A24 4G is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
